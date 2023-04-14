WhatsApp has launched new security features, including account protection, device verification, and automatic security codes, to prevent unauthorised access to accounts and to safeguard against mobile device malware. The new features will be rolled out on Android and iOS in the coming months.

WhatsApp has recently announced that it is working on a feature to lock individual chats on Android. It is also developing a feature to let its users filter app settings by a search feature.

WhatsApp is also working on the ability to record video messages on Android.

WhatsApp’s Account Protect feature provides an extra layer of protection preventing unauthorised login when users open their accounts on another device. “We may ask you on your old device to verify that you want to take this step as an extra security check. This feature can help alert you to an unauthorised attempt to move your account to another device,” WhatsApp said in its blog post,

The instant messaging platform has also introduced a device verification feature to protect mobile devices from malware that maliciously accesses WhatsApp to send unwanted messages. WhatsApp has added checks to authenticate user accounts to protect a device from being compromised.

WhatsApp has also introduced automatic security codes to verify if users’ connections are secure using the ‘key transparency’ feature. Users can verify a personal conversation by clicking on the encryption tab. The instant messaging platform already has two-step verification and end-to-end encryption.

