WhatsApp is rolling out the avatar feature to some beta users on iOS. The platform earlier launched the ability on Android.

WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.23.0.71: what's new?



WhatsApp is releasing the ability to set up an avatar, a new way to be you on WhatsApp, to some lucky beta testers! — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 31, 2022

To a user asking why WhatsApp took down the feature on Android, tracker WABetaInfo responded, “Due to a certain issue when setting up the avatar, it has been removed.” However, the feature would soon be back.

Due to a certain issue when setting up the avatar, it has been removed. Probably, it will be enabled very soon (maybe this week, in my opinion) — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 31, 2022

On iOS, users can check if the feature is available through WhatsApp Settings. Users have to download the latest beta update from the TestFlight app. According to WABetaInfo, customised avatars can be sent as stickers and can be set as profile photos.

The feature will extend to more users in the coming weeks.

