WhatsApp has launched the ability to set up an avatar for Android beta users. The feature is not available to everyone at present.
According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform will configure an avatar and create a new sticker pack. Users can also choose an avatar as their profile photo.
Here's how to check if the feature is available for you
- Open your WhatsApp account
- Go to Settings
- Check for a new section called 'Avatar'
WABetaInfo reported that users would experience issues when configuring an avatar as the feature has been released only to some beta testers.
Other updates
WhatsApp is releasing the ability to create polls in individual chats, allowing users to add up to 12 options. The platform will automatically update the poll when it receives a vote, WABetaInfo reported. Polls in group and individual chats are end-to-end encrypted.
The platform is also rolling out a feature to manage media auto-download settings to desktop beta testers.
