WhatsApp has launched the ability to set up an avatar for Android beta users. The feature is not available to everyone at present.

An avatar is the best way to express yourself on WhatsApp: let's configure an avatar so you can share personalized stickers with your friends.https://t.co/rISRcluygbpic.twitter.com/E5cBNqKEtF — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 21, 2022

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform will configure an avatar and create a new sticker pack. Users can also choose an avatar as their profile photo.

WhatsApp Avatar

Here's how to check if the feature is available for you

Open your WhatsApp account

Go to Settings

Check for a new section called 'Avatar'

WABetaInfo reported that users would experience issues when configuring an avatar as the feature has been released only to some beta testers.

Other updates

WhatsApp is releasing the ability to create polls in individual chats, allowing users to add up to 12 options. The platform will automatically update the poll when it receives a vote, WABetaInfo reported. Polls in group and individual chats are end-to-end encrypted.

The platform is also rolling out a feature to manage media auto-download settings to desktop beta testers.

