WhatsApp banned over 22 lakh Indian accounts in June 2022. According to the user-safety report published by WhatsApp under IT Rules 2021, the platform banned 22,10,000 Indian accounts between June 1 and June 30, 2022.

WhatsApp received 632 grievance reports. “This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

Action and process

Of the 632 grievances, WhatsApp received 426 ban appeals and 16 grievances for safety reasons. It actioned 64 accounts based on the reports received.

The report said that WhatsApp also deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform. It further added that abuse detection operates at three stages: at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback (in the form of user reports and blocks).

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform has been working on a slew of features, including the ability for group admins to delete any messages.