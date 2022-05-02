WhatsApp bans over 18 lakh Indian accounts in March

WhatsApp banned over 1.8 million Indian accounts in March. Its latest User Safety Monthly Report, issued in accordance with the IT rules, said the Meta-owned messaging platform banned 1,805,000 Indian accounts between March 1 and March 31, 2022.

“In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our report for March 2022. The report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on the platform. As captured in the report, WhatsApp banned over 1.8 million accounts in March,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

WhatsApp had banned 14,26,000 Indian accounts between February 1 and 28.

The platform had received 597 grievance reports from users in India during the month. It had received 112 grievance reports related to account support, 407 Ban appeal, 28 reports in the ‘Other support’ category, 37 reports related to product support, and 13 grievances related to safety.

It actioned 74 reports on Ban appeal. This denotes reports where it took remedial action based on the report.

‘Other’ support pertains to requests which are not consistently classifiable. “Safety related grievances pertain to issues that may be about abuse or harmful behaviour on the platform. For such grievances, we respond to the user, guiding them to report the complaint via in-app reporting,” it saidin the report.