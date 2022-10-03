WhatsApp banned over 23 lakh Indian accounts in August, according to its User Safety Monthly Report, issued in accordance with the IT rules.

Between August 1, 2022, and August 31, 2022, the instant messaging platform banned 2,328,000 accounts, as per the report released in October 2022. It said, "1,008,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from user."

According to the October 2022 report, WhatsApp received 598 grievance reports of which 19 accounts were actioned. Of the total reports received, 449 pertained to ban appeal, and 14 pertained to safety.

“We respond to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket. An account is ‘actioned’ when an account is banned or a previously banned account is restored as a result of a complaint,” WhatsApp said in its statement.

In July and June, over 23,87,000 and 22,10,000 WhatsApp accounts were banned, respectively.

