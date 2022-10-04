WhatsApp is releasing an ability to block screenshots or screen recordings for view once images and videos. The feature is available to some beta testers, according to the WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo report.
The development follows Mark Zuckerberg's announcement in August hinting at three new privacy features, which included screenshot blocking.
A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo showcases the alert — ‘can’t take screenshot due to security policy’ — when a user attempts to capture the screen.
The feature will be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks, WABetaInfo said. Theinstant messaging platformrecently rolled out the ability to create polls for some beta testers.
