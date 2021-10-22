WhatsApp collaborates with five Indian women artists to launch new in-app Stickers in payments in India

Scripting a survival
Users can find these stickers by tapping on the 'Sticker' icon while making payments on the app
WhatsApp on Friday introduced a range of new in-app stickers for WhatsApp Payments in India. WhatsApp has collaborated with five Indian women artists/illustrators to exclusively launch this new pack of Payments stickers for its users in India.
“Designed for India, these new illustrations are built on various cultural expressions related to money exchange,” it said in an official release. These five women artists/illustrators include artist and illustrator Anjali Mehta, sketch artist and gif curator Anuja Pothireddy, independent illustrator and muralist, Neethi, illustrator and artist Osheen Silva and Mumbai based graphic designer, Mira Felicia Malhotra.
Manesh Mahatme, Director of Payments, WhatsApp India said, “We believe that there’s a story behind every payment. Our aim is to onboard the next 500 million to the digital payments ecosystem and drive financial inclusion at scale. Hence, in line with our continuous endeavour to make sending money relatable and relevant for every user, we have collaborated with five accomplished women artists, rooted in India’s evolving culture, to bring alive some of the popular phrases and societal nuances that express payments experiences in a fun and compelling way.”
“Throughout the expanse of our country, with varied people, across geographies and languages, our attempt is to build as many personalised and exciting features that give our users reasons to celebrate digital payments. Relatable expressive content such as Stickers is a powerful way to democratise payments, beyond any language barriers. As we go forward, we will continue to build more options and features for people to express their payments journey as they like,” added Mahatme.
Mehta has designed a sticker for payments on WhatsApp called, ‘Pyaar aur Payments,’ celebrating the affection behind payments· Pothireddy’s payments on WhatsApp stick pack is called, ‘Pay OK Please’; drawing on the popular Indian meme of ‘Horn OK Please.’
Neethi has brought alive her signature bright coloured pattern induced art for WhatsApp with the ‘Pay Aadha or Zyaada’ sticker pack, which WhatsApp describes as a “fun and whacky take on what payment experiences can be for people.”
Silva’s payments on WhatsApp sticker pack is called ‘Sabse Bada Rupaiya’, which draws on the popular colloquial phraseology in the Indian context. Malhotra has created payments on WhatsApp sticker pack called, ‘Apna Sapna Money.’ Users can find these stickers by tapping on the ‘Sticker’ icon while making payments on the app.
