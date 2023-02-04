WhatsApp, in its latest blogpost on Wabetainfo, announced starting widely roll out stable update of the Avatar feature for iOS.

WhatsApp avatar feature. | Photo Credit: -

As seen in the screenshot, WhatsApp is now making it possible to create personalised avatars and use them as stickers or for profile photos. To access the feature, open WhatsApp Settings and you will find the ‘avatar’ option right below your profile picture for iOS users. Once the avatar is set, users can send stickers from a new sticker pack generated by WhatsApp, or set the avatar as a profile photo.

The wide roll out is available on Apple App Store for iOS.