WhatsApp enables playback speed feature for voice messages
WhatsApp has launched a new playback speed feature for voice messages on the platform.
Users can now play voice messages on the Facebook-owned messaging platform at different speeds.
“Play voice messages 1x, 1.5x or even 2x faster. Your choice. Now available on WhatsApp,” read a tweet from the official WhatsApp account.
The feature was first spotted by WaBetaInfo earlier this year.
Separately, WhatsApp is also working on features such as multi-device support, Disappearing Mode and View Once according to a report by WABetaInfo.
The platform shared a glimpse of new features coming to WhatsApp along with screenshots of a group chat with WhatsApp head Will Cathcart and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The executives confirmed that the platform is working on multi-device support. Cathcart confirmed that the multi-device feature will be rolled out in a public beta within two months, as per the report.
This will allow users to use their WhatsApp account on multiple devices, without an active Internet connection. Zuckerberg said that it was a “big technical challenge” to have a user’s messages and content synced across devices. The multi-device support will allow users to link up to four devices. Furthermore, with WhatsApp multi-device, the platform is likely to get support for iPad.
The executives also confirmed that a disappearing mode will be rolled out on the platform to automatically enable ephemeral messages in new chat threads. It will also roll out view once so users can send content and have it disappear after the person sees it.
These features will be rolled out to WhatsApp beta users soon, the report said.
