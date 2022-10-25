Meta reinstated WhatsApp after the instant messaging app experienced a global outage for more than two hours. The global outage, which started around Tuesday noon, according to the Downdetector, affected multiple users across the globe, including India and the UK. Users could not access the WhatsApp servers and send and receive messages on the messaging platform.

Meta confirmed with businessline that WhatsApp experienced an outage, noting that their teams were working to resolve the outage as soon as possible.

Given the global scale of the outage and the considerable length for which messaging services were down, experts are calling it one of the biggest outages in the messaging app’s history.

Approximately 28,916 users complained about the outage on Downdetector. in

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit