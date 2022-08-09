WhatsApp gives you over two days to delete messages

WhatsApp announced on Twitter that the users will now have over two days to delete messages. The platform recently hinted at working on a login approval to protect user accounts from hackers. To some beta users, WhatsApp has included the ability to let group admins delete any messages in the chat.

💭 Rethinking your message? Now you'll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022

The platform previously had 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds as the limits to delete a sent message. According to a 9to5mac report, WhatsApp users will have two days and 12 hours to delete. The Verge reported all users should have updated to the latest version.

While WhatsApp is increasing the time limit to delete a message, Apple is going in the opposite direction with iMessage, 9to5mac reported. In the first beta versions of iOS 16, Apple allowed users to delete messages for up to 15 minutes, which is now reduced to two minutes.

According to the WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo report, the platform is working on bringing the communities tab to desktop version, after it announced the same on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

WhatsApp is working on a communities tab on Desktop!



After announcing a communities tab on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, WhatsApp is developing the same shortcut for a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta.https://t.co/ktsxdruCpk — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 8, 2022