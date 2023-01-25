WhatsApp have been rolling out new features every now and then. Recently, it has rolled out the ‘Search by Date’ feature to help users look for a particular media file or a chat by date.

Jump to a particular chat with ‘Search by Date’ feature

Launch WhatsApp on your iOS device, and select a particular chat.

For the next step, tap on the chat head and select ‘Search’ option.

Tap on the Calendar icon on the bottom-right to search by date.

Entered the preferred date, and there you have the entire chat for the specific date.

This feature by WhatsApp is also available for Android.