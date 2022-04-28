WhatsApp introduces cashback rewards for select payment users in India

Meta-owned WhatsApp follows Google in rewarding cashback to its payment users. This comes at a time when WhatsApp is attempting to expand its payment services in India, The Verge reported.

The campaign allows users to send money to three different contacts on WhatsApp to receive ₹11 per successful transaction, the company said on its support page. The eligible users will see a banner or a gift icon when they send money to another eligible user, according to WhatsApp. Users have to invite unregistered recipients to register for payments on WhatsApp for transaction.

The Verge reported the statement of a WhatsApp spokesperson, “Offering safe, secure and easy-to-use digital payments is an important part of scaling India’s digital economy, and we will continue to drive awareness of payments on WhatsApp as part of our efforts to bring the next 500 million Indians onto the digital payments ecosystem.”

WhatsApp, which began testing the cashback reward in India in November last according to The Verge report, is extending the benefit to users who have registered their bank accounts on the app. This service is not extended to WhatsApp Business users.

However, the cashback does not extend to QR code payments, money sent on collect requests, payments made by entering the UPI ID of the recipient and payments on third party online apps using WhatsApp.