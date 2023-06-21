WhatsApp has announced the launch of two new features named silence unknown callers and privacy checkup. This comes after the instant messaging platform introduced the functionality to lock chats in a protected folder. Meanwhile, the platform also announced a private messaging feature.

According to a blog post by Meta, the feature will automatically screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for increased protection. These muted calls will be visible in the call list.

With the privacy checkup, users will get multiple layers of privacy that strengthen the security of messages, calls, and personal information.

With this new feature, WhatsApp will assist users in configuring their privacy settings. By choosing ‘start checkup’ within the WhatsApp privacy settings, users will be guided through various privacy layers designed to enhance the privacy and security of their accounts.

The Meta-owned platform recently introduced the functionality to edit messages within 15 minutes.