WhatsApp is working on ‘message deletion’ feature

WhatsApp is working on an ‘Expiring Messages’ feature for its beta version that will automatically delete a particular message for the sender and the receiver after a particular time.

WABetaInfo that had first spotted the feature recently reported that the messaging platform is developing the feature and will make it easier for users to manage the same for its 2.20.197.4 beta update.

WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.20.197.4.

The feature had initially surfaced in March, Gadgets360 reported.

The Expiring messaging feature will be available for both individual and group chat, WABetaInfo reported.

WhatsApp is also testing a new feature that lets users mute group chats forever.

With its 2.20.197.3 update, WhatsApp is working on replacing the 1-year option for muting chats with Always. This will allow users to permanently silent notification from group chats.

This feature is also under development, as per the report.