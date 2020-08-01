WhatsApp is working on ‘message deletion’ feature

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
... but weak credit growth a lingering concern
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
WhatsApp is working on ‘message deletion’ feature
WhatsApp is working on an ‘Expiring Messages’ feature for its beta version that will automatically delete a particular message for the sender and the receiver after a particular time.
WABetaInfo that had first spotted the feature recently reported that the messaging platform is developing the feature and will make it easier for users to manage the same for its 2.20.197.4 beta update.
WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.20.197.4.
The feature had initially surfaced in March, Gadgets360 reported.
The Expiring messaging feature will be available for both individual and group chat, WABetaInfo reported.
WhatsApp is also testing a new feature that lets users mute group chats forever.
With its 2.20.197.3 update, WhatsApp is working on replacing the 1-year option for muting chats with Always. This will allow users to permanently silent notification from group chats.
This feature is also under development, as per the report.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE