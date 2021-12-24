Social Media

WhatsApp is working on new interface voice calls: Report

Prathiksha Varadarajan | Updated on December 24, 2021

WABetainfo shared the screenshots showing how the redesign interface looks on the iOS phone

After improving WhatsApp calls and updating features, the Meta owned platform is reportedly working on a new interface for voice calls.

According to a report by WABetainfo, WhatsApp is currently working on a new interface for voice calls. After introducing the join call feature, Meta owned platform is currently working on redesigned interface for its users, where a user can see it while making a call.

WABetainfo shared the screenshots showing how the redesign interface looks on the iOS phone. The report states that this update will be for both Android users and iOS users.

As per the report, the new WhatsApp voice call interface will be more compact and organised. The new design will look more neat during a group call, the report added.

According to the image screenshot shared in the WABetainfo, the new WhatsApp voice call interface will be end-to-end-encrypted. The add call button will be on the top right corner with all other icons in the same place. The new interface will not have any new features.

The company has not revealed any plans mentioned in the report.

The company is also working on redesigning in-app cameras on Android smartphones, according to WABetaInfo. The report also mentioned that this new update brings a new redesigned in-app camera. It will also bring a new redesigned flash and switch camera buttons. One can open recent media by tapping the image placed at the lower left corner. WhatsApp is releasing the 2.22.1.2 beta update, about the in-app camera, a report by WABetainfo said.

Published on December 24, 2021

