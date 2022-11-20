WhatsApp has released the ability to forward media, including images, videos, GIFs and documents with the caption on desktop beta.

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform recently brought the ability to view profile photos within group chats to better identify participants.

WhatsApp is releasing the ability to forward media with a caption!



After releasing the ability to view profile icons within group chats, WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to forward media with a caption to some beta testers on WhatsApp Desktop beta!https://t.co/Gr2TszBsus — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 19, 2022

Users can remove the caption by tapping the dismiss button, WABetaInfo reported. The ability will roll out to more users in the coming weeks.

In addition, WhatsApp is also working on a screen lock feature on the desktop beta. The feature will mandate users to enter the password every time they open the application.

“In case you lose the password, you need to log out of the app and log into WhatsApp Desktop again by linking your device with the QR code,” WABetaInfo said.

The instant messaging platform may also implement a feature that lets users lock the app by using Touch ID on a Mac when a fingerprint sensor is available.

