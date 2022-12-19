WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for users to turn off call notifications on Windows beta. This comes with the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2250.1.0 update, available on the Microsoft Store as per WABetaInfo.

Here’s how to activate feature

Go to WhatsApp settings.

Check the notifications if the feature is available.

Disable notifications for incoming WhatsApp calls.

This comes after the instant messaging platform rolled out the ability to share contact cards on Windows beta. It allows users to share contact cards within the same chat share sheet. On Android, the platform recently rearranged the privacy and avatar entry points within settings.

