WhatsApp launches new desktop app for Windows users: Report

WhatsApp is now available on Windows as a standalone app that no longer requires users to link phones to receive or send messages. According to The Verge, the refreshed Windows app can be downloaded on the Microsoft Store. This comes after the platform announced rolling out the ‘undo delete’ message feature to some beta users.

Oh wow, the new version of WhatsApp is now out of beta. It's a modern Windows app which replaces the old electron/web version. You can receive messages without the app being turned on, and you don't need to be connected to a phone.



Download: https://t.co/10uMAH7SHIpic.twitter.com/6Xh1KKqsh0 — Daniel 🇨🇦 (@kid_jenius) August 16, 2022

The redesign help users receive notifications and messages even when phones are offline. Earlier, users had to access WhatsApp Web on Windows to access the messaging service. According to the instant messaging platform, the new interface would make the app faster and more responsive. The app is working on macOS as well.

Also read:WhatsApp may soon let users set up an avatar as profile picture

The instant messaging app has earlier rolled out a multi-device feature which lets users link up to four devices to one WhatsApp account. In April, WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo re[prted that the platform might soon extend multi-device support for tablets.