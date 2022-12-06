WhatsApphas screenshot protection for view once images and videos. The instant messaging platform launched a presentation sheet that will tell users cannot capture screenshots of view once messages.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.25.13: what's new?



WhatsApp earlier launched a feature to prevent users from screenshotting view once message. The feature was released to more non-beta users some time back, WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo said.

The new presentation sheet brings improvements to some beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.22.25.13 update. According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the presentation sheet shows up within the drawing editor when users open the view once icon.

“If this feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, WhatsApp will inform you that the recipient cannot take a screenshot of it,” WABetaInfo said. Users cannot share, forward, copy, or save view once messages.

The new presentation sheet, released to some beta testers, will roll out to more users in the coming days. In addition, WhatsApp has expanded the ability to view status updates within the chat list on Android, iOS, and desktop.

