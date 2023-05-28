WhatsApp is releasing a screen-sharing feature with a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar for beta testers on Android. According to WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, the platform will allow users to easily share their screen during a video call.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform is working on a username feature like other social media apps for users to choose and set unique usernames for their accounts.

A screenshot shared by the WABetaInfo revealed that users would be prompted to share their screen by tapping the new icon located in the call control view. “The feature may be unavailable on old versions of Android, screen-sharing may not work in large group calls, and the recipient may be unable to get the content in case they are using an outdated version of WhatsApp,” WABetaInfo reported.

The report added that some users would see the tabs within the bottom navigation bar in this order: Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status.

