WhatsApp brings the most-awaited functionality allowing users to edit messages on the platform.

According to a blog post by the instant messaging platform, the feature is rolling out globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

Users will be able to modify messages within fifteen minutes of sending a message.

Meta-owned platform earlier launched the functionality to lock chats within the app on Android and iOS.

IT'S HERE 📣 Message Editing is rolling out now.



You now get up to 15 minutes after sending a message to edit it. So you don't have to worry if you duck it up 🦆 pic.twitter.com/JCWNzmXwVr — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 22, 2023

From the Meta Channel: you can now edit your WhatsApp messages up to 15 minutes after they're sent! pic.twitter.com/jFWrxJ2AHB — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 22, 2023

“As with all personal messages, media, and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption,” WhatsApp said.

Know how to edit a WhatsApp message

Long-press the message you want to edit.

Choose the edit option from the drop-down menu.

Edit and resend the message.

Note: The modified text will carry the label “edited”. However, this will not show the edit history to the receiver.

Meanwhile, a report by WABetaInfo revealed that the instant messaging platform is rolling out a draft message feature to some users and will soon launch to everyone.

A screenshot of the feature showcases that chats that contain a draft message will be marked with a green label called “draft”.

This labeling system allows users to identify chats where messages have not been sent yet.

WhatsApp draft message feature

