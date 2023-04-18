WhatsApp has announced that it has partnered with Lottie to bring animated emojis to the chat platform. In a blog post, WABetaInfo said the new feature will boost user experience.

According to WhatsApp, the animated emojis will be sent by default when the animated version of a certain emoji is available. These animated emojis are designed by using Lottie, an optimised library of animated emojis. The animated emojis are small in size, and it is possible to change their proportions without losing quality.

“This feature is under development and it will be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta,” said the post.

WhatsApp is working on bringing the same feature to a future update of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android, it added.

