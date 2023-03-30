WhatsApp is working to bring more durations for disappearing messages. At present, the instant messaging platform supports three durations for disappearing messages: 24 hours, 7 days and 90 days.

WhatsApp is working on 15 additional durations for disappearing messages!



WhatsApp plans to bring an update for disappearing messages that include 15 new durations.

This feature is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app.https://t.co/ESEq4SyTgk — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 29, 2023

Based on the screenshot shared by the platform tracker WABetaInfo, the platform is working on several new durations under the ‘more options’ menu. It is set to include options such as 1 year, 180 days, 60 days, 30 days, 21 days, 14 days, 6 days, 5 days, 4 days, 3 days, 2 days, 12 hours, 6 hours, 3 hours, and 1 hour.

The messaging platform is said to be working on implementing new durations in a future update of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android, in addition to the desktop version.

Meanwhile, the platform is also developing a new feature called audio chats for users to initiate audio conversations within chats.

