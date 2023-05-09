WhatsApp is now compatible with Wear OS, enabling users to access the instant messaging platform on a smartwatch, a report by the platform tracker WABetaInfo revealed. This comes after the platform launched a beta version of a new privacy feature to silence unknown callers.

“Wear OS is an Android operating system designed for smartwatches, and the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android is finally compatible with it,” WABetaInfo reported.

The application is available to beta testers. When linking the smartwatch app to your WhatsApp account, an 8-digit code will appear on the watch by prompting the user to enter the code on their device. Upon verification, the chats will be synced across devices.

Access WhatsApp on smartwatches

WABetaInfo added in its report that the maiden version of the app may not support some features like the ability to see videos and place calls. “At the moment, the smartwatch app seems to be unavailable for the WhatsApp Business app,” WABetaInfo reported.

Meanwhile, another report disclosed that the Meta-owned platform is working o the last part of the feature to edit messages. WhatsApp recently launched a new chat transfer option without using Google Drive for Android beta testers.

