Ashneer Grover, former Managing Director and co-founder of Bharat Pe, has slammed WhatsApp Pay in a recent tweet. He said that WhatsApp Pay has been the biggest failure in India as a tech product.

Grover said that everyone has WhatsApp on their phone. “It should have beaten Paytm, PhonePe and GooglePay,” he added in his tweet.

WhatsApp Pay has to be the biggest failure in India as a tech product. Everyone has @WhatsApp on their phone - sending money on WA using UPI is as easy as sending pic. It should have beaten @Paytm@PhonePe@GooglePay . Country managers can't win you markets - good riddance now ! — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 16, 2022

This comes at a time when top Indian executives at Meta— Abhijit Bose and Rajiv Aggarwal—have stepped down.

A user asked Grover why he did not mention his former venture BharatPe to which Grover explained that BharatPe does not do consumer payment as it is a merchant service.

Farewell note on LinkedIn

Abhijit Bose, who headed WhatsApp India, shared a long note on LinkedIn detailing his departure from the company. “After four amazing years at WhatsApp, I have taken the call to move on from Meta,” he wrote.

Mentioning the company’s accomplishments, Bose said, “The team delivered significant revenue and volume group in our business, we launched Payments and also helped evolve our API-based business strategy with new use cases like JioMark.”

He is planning to rejoin the entrepreneurial world after a short break.

