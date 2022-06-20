WhatsApp releases ‘pause and resume’ voice notes feature for Windows beta

WhatsApp is working on a slew of features and would soon let users pause and resume voice notes on its Windows beta app. The facility is already available on iOS and Android.

WhatsApp is releasing pause and resume for voice notes on Windows beta!



WhatsApp is now rolling out the ability to pause and resume voice notes on the Universal Windows Platform beta app!https://t.co/L7l93rLysY — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2022

WhatsApp voice note feature

It lets users pause while recording a voice note rather than stopping it. Users will now be able to hear the voice note before sending it. However, they could not continue recording. Earlier in June, WhatsApp released a feature for Windows to support message reactions. “The feature is available after installing the 2.2223.11.70 update from the Microsoft Store and it has been released to all beta users,” WABetaInfo reported.

WhatsApp news of the week: move chats to iOS and cover photos!



10 features have been announced on WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop! Read our summary if you didn't have time to discover our stories posted this week.https://t.co/izAt0OPKnq — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 20, 2022

The instant messaging app has released the ability to set up cover photos for certain business accounts on Android beta, previously rolled out on WhatsApp beta for iOS and Desktop. Business users can set a cover picture for their profile via WhatsApp Settings, WABetaInfo said in its report.

Business account on WhatsApp

WhatsApp recently announced enhancements to its group call feature, including the ability to mute or message specific participants and the ability to transfer data from Android to iOS.