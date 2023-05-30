WhatsApp is rolling out the status archive feature as a business tool on Android. According to the platform tracker, WABetaInfo, the feature will be available to more users in the coming weeks.

The Meta-owned platform just launched a screen-sharing feature with a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar for beta testers on Android.

With the development, the instant messaging platform focuses on improving the status tab. Users will receive a notification banner within the status tab when the feature is enabled. The status updates will be archived on the device after 24 hours. In addition, users can also manage archive preferences and see the archive directly from the menu within the status tab. “Note that the archive is always private so only the business can see their archived status updates,” WABetaInfo reported.

The status updates will be kept on the device for up to 30 days. Account holders can continue creating advertisements for Facebook and Instagram or sharing status updates until they expire in the archive.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working to introduce usernames for accounts, a functionality similar to Instagram and handles on Twitter.