WhatsApp has released a new camera mode for some beta testers on Android and the ability to view profile photos within group chat for some beta testers on the desktop.

These developments come after the platform launched a slew of updates, including polls, the communities feature, a self-chat feature, companion mode, and an auto-mute feature in large group chats.

WhatsApp is yet to fix two bugs disclosed by WABetaInfo. A tweet quoted, “Some users are experiencing crashes when downloading videos after installing the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android. In addition, WhatsApp may continuously play a conversation tone when sending a message.”

Unfortunately, these issues are still not fixed on 2.22.24.24 and 2.22.24.25. Looking for another update... https://t.co/gOiXA2wdjp — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 16, 2022

WhatsApp’s new camera mode

According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the platform has redesigned its camera icon and has brought the ability to quickly switch between photo and video modes within the app. The feature will soon roll out to more users in the coming weeks, WABetaInfo said in its report.

Tweaks to WhatsApp desktop

Following the redesign of the camera icon, WhatsApp has launched the ability to view profile photos within group chats on the desktop beta.

WhatsApp is releasing the ability to view profile photos within group chats!



Some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp Desktop beta may be able to view profile icons within their group chats!https://t.co/WwosS3diMv — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 17, 2022

This allows group participants to identify others within the forum. The feature is already available on WhatsApp beta for iOS, WABetaInfo reported. “If a group member did not set up a profile photo or it is hidden due to their privacy settings, the default profile icon shows up, tinted with the same color as the contact name,” WABetaInfo said.

The ability will roll out to more users in the coming days. Nevertheless, the instant messaging platform will also introduce the feature on Android in the future.

