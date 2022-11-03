WhatsApp is set to roll out the ‘Communities’ feature to users globally, with Indian users being included in the initial roll-out.

The feature will be available to everyone over the n ext few months. Communities on WhatsApp will be made available to all Indian users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp had shared earlier this year that it has been building Communities, an update to how people connect on WhatsApp in the groups that matter to them.

“Communities like neighbourhoods, parents at a school, and workplaces can now connect multiple groups together under one umbrella to organise group conversations on WhatsApp,” said the press release.

To get started, users should tap on the new communities tab at the top of their chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS. From there, they will be able to start a new Community from scratch or add existing groups. Once in a community, users will be able to easily switch between available groups to get the information they need, when they need it, and admins can send important updates to everyone in the Community.

“With Communities, WhatsApp is aiming to raise the bar for how organisations communicate, with a level of privacy and security not found anywhere else. The alternatives available today require trusting apps or software companies with a copy of their messages. WhatsApp believes people deserve a higher level of security provided by end-to-end encryption,” the press release added.

WhatsApp is also releasing three more features: the ability to create in-chat polls, 32-person video calling, and groups with up to 1,024 users. Just like emoji reactions, larger file sharing, and admin delete, these features can be used in any group, but will be particularly helpful for Communities.

“Today we’re launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We’re also rolling out polls and 32-person video calling, too. All secured by end-to-end encryption so your messages stay private.” – Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta

