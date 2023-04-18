Every now and then, WhatsApp is seen working on new updates. In a recent blogpost, WhatsApp teased a new interface for the screen lock.

As seen in the screenshot, WhatsApp has tweaked its screen lock from its previous look. The new screen lock interface is more intuitive and modern where the label is now a button and the lock icon has been moved to the top of the screen. The update is compatible with WhatsApp beta iOS.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on giving a new style to the app settings, where every section of the app settings appears with rounded corners and small margins around the edges.

WhatsApp rolled out description feature to forwarded messages, official chat, and more.

