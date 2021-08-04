Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
WhatsApp rolls out ‘View Once’ feature for photos and videos
The feature can help users save up more space on their camera roll and better protect their privacy
WhatsApp has launched a new ‘View Once’ feature for photos and videos that enables users to send disappearing media.
“We’re rolling out new View Once photos and videos that disappear from the chat after they’ve been opened, giving users even more control over their privacy,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.
The feature is similar to the disappearing media feature on Facebook’s photo-sharing platform Instagram. This can help users save up more space on their camera roll and better protect their privacy in case they need to send sensitive information like a Wi-Fi password, WhatsApp said.
Users will be required to select the view once media option each time they want to send a view once photo or video.
Media sent using this feature will not be saved to the recipient’s Photos or Gallery. Once a user sends a view once photo or video, they will not be able to view it again.
Users cannot forward, save, star, or share photos or videos that were sent or received with view once media enabled.
However, recipients can take a screenshot or screen recording of the media before it disappears.
“You won’t be notified if someone takes a screenshot or screen recording,” WhatsApp said.
End-to-end encryption
WhatsApp, View Once media will also have end-to-end encryption. They will be marked with a new “one-time” icon.
“Encrypted media may be stored for a few weeks on WhatsApp’s servers after you’ve sent it,” it said.
View once media can be restored from backup if the message is unopened at the time of back up. If the photo or video has already been opened, the media will not be included in the backup and can’t be restored.
After the media has been viewed, the message will appear as “opened.”
However, senders can only see if a recipient has opened a view once photo or video if they have read receipts turned on.
If a user doesn’t open the photo or video within 14 days of it being sent, the media will expire from the chat.
“We’re rolling out the feature to everyone starting this week and are looking forward to feedback on this new way to send private and disappearing media,” it said.
