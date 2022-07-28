Whatsapp shopping platform ChattyBao raises $5 million in seed funding round

ChattyBao, a shopping platform built on WhatsApp, has raised over $5 million as part of its seed funding round.

The round is being co-led by Vertex Ventures South East Asia & India and Info Edge Ventures. The round has also seen participation from 7Square Ventures and various prominent angel investors.

Founded by Kumar Aditya, former Chief Business Officer at Paytm & Varun Gupta, former director at B Capital Group, the company ChattyBao has a vision to transform local commerce in India.

“The entrepreneurial spirit of local businesses in India has always helped them survive and fight competition from larger players. ChattyBao will significantly enhance their ability to provide an e-commerce experience to their users, helping them compete effectively with online players.” said Kumar Aditya, Co-founder, ChattyBao.

The platform connects users with local businesses (shops & services) and provides a complete shopping experience over WhatsApp. Users will be able to discover, chat, order and get home delivery from their local merchants, without the need of downloading multiple apps.

Kanika Mayar, Partner, Vertex Ventures South East Asia and India said “Small merchants and service providers are the backbone of the retail industry in India. ChattyBao can strengthen their value proposition further, and become a catalyst in enabling more customers to come online and transact with the same comfort they already experience in WhatsApp conversations.”