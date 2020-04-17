Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
WhatsApp soon to increase participant limit for group calls: report
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will increase the [articipant limit for group calling according to a report by WABetaInfo.
WABetaInfo had earlier spotted the feature in This feature was located more first in WhatsApp v2.20.50.23 beta for iOS. It has recently discovered strings suggesting the updated call limit in WhatsApp v2.20.128 beta. It also noticed the feature in WhatsApp v2.20.129 beta for Android.
WhatsApp currently allows up to four participants for its group video and voice calling features. The beta version does not specify the exact, updated participant limit. However, the WhatsApp beta features tracker has suggested that it will be more than five participants.
The messaging platform is currently working on the feature. Hence, it has not been enabled on the platform yet. It will be available for select users within the next weeks according to the report.
If updated, the feature will help the Facebook-owned messaging platform compete with other popular video-conferencing apps such as Google Duo and Zoom, which allows up to 50 participants in its free version.
WhatsApp had recently announced that it had made it easier for users to start a group voice or video call for groups of 4 or less as usage surged amid global shutdowns owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We've made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to start a call with everyone in the chat directly!” the company had tweeted from its official account.
Facebook, in an official blog post last month, had said that video and voice calling on the platform had almost doubled amid the global pandemic especially in the regions which have been most impacted by Covid-19.
