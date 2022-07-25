WhatsApp testing feature to retain messages beyond the time limit for disappearing

WhatsApp is working on a feature for disappearing messages called ‘kept messages.’ The feature allows users to retain a text as a standard message beyond the time limit for disappearing.

WhatsApp is working on introducing kept messages!



Thanks to this feature, you can keep disappearing messages even after their expiration!https://t.co/YgGLcUQPUy — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 24, 2022

Screenshot of the feature retaining disappearing messages

The disappearing messages in a chat cannot be starred, according to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp tracker. The texts retained can be viewed within a new chat section called ‘kept messages.’

The feature is still under development and it is uncertain when it will roll out to beta testers. The group admins will have the ability to limit the feature with a new privacy setting.