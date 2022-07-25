WhatsApp testing feature to retain messages beyond the time limit for disappearing

WhatsApp is working on a feature for disappearing messages called ‘kept messages.’ The feature allows users to retain a text as a standard message beyond the time limit for disappearing.
The disappearing messages in a chat cannot be starred, according to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp tracker. The texts retained can be viewed within a new chat section called ‘kept messages.’
The feature is still under development and it is uncertain when it will roll out to beta testers. The group admins will have the ability to limit the feature with a new privacy setting.
Published on
July 25, 2022
