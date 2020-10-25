WhatsApp testing new features including join missed calls, biometric lock: Report

WhatsApp is working on new features that will allow users to join missed calls along with improvements in biometric authentication, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

WABetaInfo spotted the new features in WhatsApp’s beta version 2.20.203.3.

The Join Missed Calls feature will allow users to quickly join a call in certain situations. Using the feature, when a user misses a group call, they can join the call the next time they open WhatsApp, if the call is still going on.

WhatsApp is also making new improvements in biometric authentication. WhatsApp’s Fingerprint Lock will now be changed to Biometric Lock. The messaging platform will support more ways to authenticate a user, including facial recognition.

Users can still choose how they wish to unlock the app.

The features are still under development, according to reports. WABetaInfo had previously reported that WhatsApp is also working on adding voice and video calls support for WhatsApp Web.

Meanwhile, a feature previously in beta testing, has recently been broadly released by WhatsApp. The company, earlier this week, added a new feature for general users that allows them to mute a chat forever.