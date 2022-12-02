WhatsApp is expanding the linked devices feature. The ability currently supports PC, macOS apps and web versions. The Meta-owned company is now testing support for tablets. According to reports, WhatsApp for tablets is available for beta testers.

A banner pops up on the WhatsApp chat window to select users. The WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.24.27 and higher supports the tablet linking feature. Users will have to update the app if the banner is not available.

In addition, the instant messaging platform is testing a feature to let users search messages by date. The feature is now available in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS on the TestFlight app for use in personal chats and groups.

