WhatsApp is working on the ability to search for messages by date. According to WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, the feature was under development two years ago, and WhatsApp recently returned to development.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.77: what's new?



WhatsApp is releasing the ability to search for messages by date to some lucky beta testers!https://t.co/NVbOyjDS81 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 1, 2022

The feature is now available in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS on the TestFlight app for use in personal chats and groups.

A calendar icon will show up when the feature is available while searching for a WhatsApp message. The ability will roll out to more users in the coming weeks, WABetaInfo said.

In addition, the platform has also rolled out WhatsApp Communities for users on iOS, Android, and desktop. The feature will support up to 50 groups, according to a tweet by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp Communities are now available for more users on iOS, Android, and Desktop, and they support up to 50 groups. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/1mIrFoZX9w — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 1, 2022

