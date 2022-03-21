WhatsApp to announce multi-device update

The messaging platform WhatsApp will soon roll out a multi-device update with fixes and enhancements to the application.

According to WABetaInfo, the update for WhatsApp Web and Desktop will bring general fixes. Eight months ago, WhatsApp introduced early access to the multi-device beta on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

WhatsApp is announcing a multi-device update!



WhatsApp is now announcing an imminent multi-device update for WhatsApp Web and Desktop to bring fixes and improvements.https://t.co/qZLGYFzCf6 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 19, 2022

“In November 2021, WhatsApp rolled out some improvements for multi-device. For example, people don’t receive chat notifications when the security code changes after an update of the devices list and other improvements to increase the compatibility with the portal. After this update, some people could not opt-out of the beta anymore since multi-device is considered more stable,” WABetaInfo said.

WhatsApp is also working on improving the login experience. The company is expected to roll out the changes and improvements to all iOS users within the end of this month and Android users in April.