WhatsApp is working on improving the drawing tools by introducing new features, the platform tracker WABetaInfo revealed. The platform is redesigning its text editor with three new abilities.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.3.4: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a new text editor for the drawing tool, for a future update of the app!https://t.co/NurzdhJsOF — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 26, 2023

Here’s the screenshot of the feature shared by WABetaInfo

WhatsApp text editor for drawing tool

The platform will let users switch between different fonts easily by tapping one of the font options displayed above the keyboard. Users will be able to change the text alighment to the left, centre or right, improvng the visibility of images, GIFs or videos shared along with the text.

In addition, the platform will also let users change the text background. These features seem to be similar to Instagram’s text editor. According to WABetaInfo, the new text editor is under development and is expected to be released in a future update on WhatsApp for Android beta.

