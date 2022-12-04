WhatsApp is developing 21 new emojis in a future update, according to a report by the platform tracker, WABetaInfo.
This comes after the platform began rolling out an additional shortcut to disappearing messages as a tool to save space.
Here is the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo showcasing new emojis under development.
“WhatsApp also redesigned 8 emojis and they are already visible in this beta,” WABetaInfo said. The report added that 21 new emojis are planned to be released to all beta testers on Android at a later date.
In addition, WhatsApp is releasing a picture-in-picture mode for video calls in WhatsApp beta for iOS. “If the feature is available for your account, a picture-in-picture view will immediately show up when you multitask with other apps. Since it uses official iOS APIs, users can temporarily hide the video call view,” WABetaInfo said.
