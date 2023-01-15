WhatsApp has teased a new block shortcut within the notification panel. The latest block shortcut will allow users to block contacts by using the shortcut available within the chat, as well as notification panel.

As seen in the screenshot, WhatsApp’ s upcoming block shortcut within notifications is not available always. The block shortcut is visible only when one receives a message from unknown and untrusted contacts. This limitation is needed as people may tap on the block action by accident when replying to notifications to their trusted contacts.

WhatsApp did not confirm a particular date on the roll out as it is still under development.

