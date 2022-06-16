WhatsApp to let users hide profile pic, last seen status from specific contacts

WhatsApp is rolling out new options for privacy control settings that will let users hide their information from specific contacts.

Users can now hide their information such as profile picture, about and last seen status from specific contacts.

🔒 To further protect your privacy online, we're rolling out new options to your privacy control settings 🔒



Now you can select who from your contact list can see your Profile Photo, About, and Last Seen status. For more information follow this link: https://t.co/UGMCx2n70h — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 15, 2022

Users will have four options in their privacy control settings to which they can set their last seen, profile photo, about, or status.

With the ‘Everyone’ option, a user’s last seen, profile photo, about, or status will be available to all WhatsApp users. The ‘My Contacts’ option will make the information available to the user’s contacts from their address book only.

They can now also select a “My Contacts Except…’ option that will display their last seen, profile photo, about, or status to their contacts from their address book, except those that they exclude.

The ‘Nobody” option is for users who don’t want their information available to anyone.

Separately, WhatsApp recently announced the ability for users to migrate data from Android to iOS. It is adding the ability to switch between phones and transfer chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption.