WhatsApp may soon let users pin up to five chats at the top of their chat feed, according to the platform tracker WABetaInfo.

Currently, the instant messaging platform allows users to pin up to three chats.

Concept suggests the ability to pin up to 5 WhatsApp chats to the top!



A new concept made by WABetaInfo would allow users to pin up to 5 chats to the top of their chat list for easier access.https://t.co/NZeGVTR8uv — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 30, 2022

“With the number of chats increasing daily, having the option to pin more chats can help users stay more organised and focused. In addition, as more and more users are using larger screens, we believe it makes sense to support a higher limit of pinned chats to better meet their needs,” WABetaInfo said in its report.

Here’s how to pin chats

Open WhatsApp and hold on to a chat you want to pin. This works on both iPhone and Android. On the desktop, click on the drop-down arrow and pin the conversation.

The platform recently launched the ability to undo messages deleted accidentally on Android, iOS and desktop. It also introduced a verification option on WhatsApp beta for Android to log on to the app using a 6-digit code.

