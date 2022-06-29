WhatsApp to let users ‘switch to avatar’ within video calls soon

WhatsApp will soon let users switch to avatars within video calls. This comes after Meta recently introduced its Avatar store. Avatar feature was first rolled out to Facebook Messenger followed by Instagram, TechRadar reported.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature under development will soon let WhatsApp users have the ability to ‘switch to avatars’ while on video calls. The messaging platform will soon have a section called ‘Avatar Editor’ to customise and use in chats. Instagram recently added the feature.

The feature is not limited to WhatsApp Android but will also extend to iOS users in a future update.

New exit feature

Earlier, WABetaInfo spotted the ability to exit groups without notifying the members on WhatsApp beta for Android. A screenshot shared by the tracker showcased that only group admins will be notified when a user leaves a group. The feature update under development for Android will include the ability to view past participants, WABetaInfo said in another report.