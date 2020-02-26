WhatsApp to soon enable Dark Mode for desktop version

After enabling the ‘Dark Mode’ on its app for select Android and iOS users, WhatsApp is currently testing out the dark theme for its desktop version WhatsApp Web.

The feature was first reported by WABetaInfo, a blog that tracks the latest developments in the Facebook-owned messaging app.

How it works

The blog had shared multiple screenshots of how the theme would look like on web. From the screenshots, the sent messages would appear in a dark green coloured chatbox with the text colour being white while messages received will have a grey background with the text in green.

For the phone version, WhatsApp had enabled only dark colours under this theme for the beta app, rather than the AMOLED blackout theme available in other apps such as Instagram. The messaging platform is still working on improving the theme.

The toggle to enable the dark theme might be available in the WhatsApp Navigation Bar or WhatsApp Settings as the theme is rolled out, WABetaInfo speculates. The platform is yet to confirm the feature and the dates when it will be launched for the web. WhatsApp is likely to first release the feature for the main app on the Play Store and App Store while continuing to work on it for its web version according to the report.

Enable dark theme for web

Meanwhile, users can still enable the Dark theme for the platform’s web version using Stylus, a Google Chrome extension that allows applying themes to specific sites. It also works as an add-on with Mozilla Firefox. The site can allow you to set a dark theme for WhatsApp web.

Dark mode for WhatsApp beta version

WhatsApp had rolled out the ‘Dark Mode’ for its beta apps in January.

Android users who are already enrolled for WhatsApp’s beta programme can simply update the app to the latest beta version, 2.20.13 while others can sign up for the programme on WhatsApp’s website or download the latest beta version through APK to test out the feature on WhatsApp. As for iPhone users, the theme is available 2.20.30.25 iOS beta updates.

The company is yet to announce the official date when it will be rolling out the feature to all its app users. Earlier in February, WhatsApp had announced that it had crossed the two billion mark in monthly active users worldwide.