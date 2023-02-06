WhatsApp has announced a slew of features. It has released a longer group description feature, increased to 2048 characters from 512 characters. The platform tracker, WABetaInfo, said that WhatsApp is also introducing changes for the group subject on iOS, which can now accept up to 100 characters.

“The ability to choose a longer group subject and description is available for all users after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update from the TestFlight app and it’s rolling out to even more users over the coming 24 hours,” WABetaInfo said in its report.

In addition, WhatsApp is introducing a fix to the feature that allows users to delete messages for everyone. The platform lets users delete a message for everyone over two days. The platform is also working on the ability to pin messages within chats and groups. The feature on Android will let users pin important messages to the top of the chat, WABetaInfo noted. At present, users can pin conversations to the top and star individual messages.

