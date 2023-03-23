WhatsApp has announced new features for group chats that bring manageable chats to admins, and make groups easier to navigate for users.

In a blog post, the instant messaging platform announced two new changes.

Group admins will gain more control over their group privacy. A new tool will allow admins to control which users will be able to join their chats. WhatsApp stated that when admins make group invite links or make groups joinable in a community, they can control who joins.

A preview of the new WhatsApp features

The post also announced that users will be able to see which groups they have in common with their contacts by simply searching for the contact’s name. The feature aims to help users navigate WhatsApp easily, amidst the growth of Communities and their larger groups, the blog post noted.

Also read: Instagram now shows ads in search results

The new features are slated for global relase in the coming weeks, WhatsApp added.

WhatsApp’s Community feature, which was announced in November last year, allows users to club up to 50 groups together.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit