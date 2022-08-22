WhatsApp users can see statuses within chats

WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to view status updates within chats. The platform has released a feature to retrieve messages deleted by mistake with an ‘undo’ button. These enhancements come after the platform announced working on an ability to block screenshots of view once images and videos.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.18.0.70: what's new?



WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to view status updates within the chat list!https://t.co/56mgAdmNIv — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 20, 2022

According to a report by a WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, the feature was earlier rolled out to Android beta users. It added that the feature under development on iOS is rolling out officially to beta testers.

WhatsApp status within chat list

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, users can view the status update within their chat. However, when users mute status updates from the status tab, it would not show up within the chat list.

The feature is currently available to some beta users and will soon be rolled out to everyone, according to WABetaInfo.

