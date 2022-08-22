hamburger

WhatsApp users can see statuses within chats

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, August 22 | Updated on: Aug 22, 2022
WhatsApp | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

The new WhatsApp feature available to beta testers on iOS and Android

WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to view status updates within chats. The platform has released a feature to retrieve messages deleted by mistake with an ‘undo’ button. These enhancements come after the platform announced working on an ability to block screenshots of view once images and videos. 

According to a report by a WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo, the feature was earlier rolled out to Android beta users. It added that the feature under development on iOS is rolling out officially to beta testers. 

WhatsApp status within chat list

As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, users can view the status update within their chat. However, when users mute status updates from the status tab, it would not show up within the chat list.

The feature is currently available to some beta users and will soon be rolled out to everyone, according to WABetaInfo.

Published on August 22, 2022
